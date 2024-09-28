Mitchell Starc Sets Unwanted Record as Australia Falters Against England

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc etched his name in the record books for an unwanted reason on Friday, delivering the most expensive over bowled by an Aussie in ODIs. Starc faced this tough fate during the fourth ODI against England at Lord's.

Tasked with bowling the final over of the rain-affected 39-over-per-side match, Starc was smacked for 28 runs by England's Liam Livingstone. This included a series of sixes and a boundary, turning an already difficult match into a nightmare for Starc.

Starc's overall figures were severely impacted, giving away 70 runs without a wicket in eight overs, an economy rate of 8.75. This debacle overshadowed the previous record held by Xavier Doherty, Adam Zampa, and Cameron Green who each conceded 26 runs in a single over.

The match culminated disastrously for Australia. Chasing 313, they were bundled out for a mere 126 in just 24.4 overs, suffering their fourth-biggest loss in ODI history by runs.

England, on the other hand, posted significant milestones. Their win by 186 runs is the second-largest margin at Lord's, following their 202-run triumph over India in the 1975 World Cup. Australia's 126 all-out ranks as the second-lowest ODI total at Lord's, following South Africa's 107 against England in 2003.

Despite a decent 68-run opening partnership by Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, Australia collapsed under the pressure of fantastic spells from Matthew Potts (4/38) and Brydon Carse (3/36). England's innings was bolstered by crucial partnerships and a stellar 62* from Livingstone, setting a challenging total of 312/5.

England's Harry Brook was declared 'Player of the Match' for his 87 off 58 balls. The series now stands level at 2-2.

