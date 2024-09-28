AITA No-Confidence Motion Withdrawn, Elections to Continue Amid Legal Scrutiny

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) will continue to function under its current elected body until at least October 14, following the withdrawal of a no-confidence motion against its President Anil Jain. The motion was initially proposed by eight state tennis associations.

"Today, we had an Extra Ordinary General body meeting aimed at addressing the no-confidence motion. However, the eight states that had moved the motion withdrew it before the meeting," stated Anil Dhupar, AITA Secretary General. "Thus, the no-confidence motion got cancelled."

Meanwhile, legal challenges concerning the upcoming AITA elections are pending in the Delhi High Court. The petition filed by tennis players Somdev Devvarman and Purav Raja alleges multiple violations of the National Sports Code, including failure to ensure athlete representation in AITA's governing bodies. The court has issued notices to AITA and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, emphasizing that the election results will not be published until further court review.

(With inputs from agencies.)