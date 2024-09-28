Left Menu

AITA No-Confidence Motion Withdrawn, Elections to Continue Amid Legal Scrutiny

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) will continue with its currently elected body until October 14, as the proposed no-confidence motion against President Anil Jain has been withdrawn. Legal challenges regarding the AITA elections and their compliance with the National Sports Code are ongoing in the Delhi High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:32 IST
AITA No-Confidence Motion Withdrawn, Elections to Continue Amid Legal Scrutiny
AITA secretary general Anil Dhupar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) will continue to function under its current elected body until at least October 14, following the withdrawal of a no-confidence motion against its President Anil Jain. The motion was initially proposed by eight state tennis associations.

"Today, we had an Extra Ordinary General body meeting aimed at addressing the no-confidence motion. However, the eight states that had moved the motion withdrew it before the meeting," stated Anil Dhupar, AITA Secretary General. "Thus, the no-confidence motion got cancelled."

Meanwhile, legal challenges concerning the upcoming AITA elections are pending in the Delhi High Court. The petition filed by tennis players Somdev Devvarman and Purav Raja alleges multiple violations of the National Sports Code, including failure to ensure athlete representation in AITA's governing bodies. The court has issued notices to AITA and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, emphasizing that the election results will not be published until further court review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024