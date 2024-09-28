Left Menu

India's Do-Or-Die Clash Against Hosts Laos in AFC U20 Qualifiers

Smarting from a heartbreaking loss to Iran, the Indian team faces hosts Laos in a must-win game in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers. India's history in the tournament and current standings make this match crucial for their chances of reaching the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vientiane | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 16:58 IST
India's Do-Or-Die Clash Against Hosts Laos in AFC U20 Qualifiers
Olympic football tournament
  • Country:
  • Laos

In the aftermath of a heartbreaking loss to Iran, the Indian team is gearing up for a make-or-break match against hosts Laos in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers here on Sunday.

The stakes are high for India, which last competed in the AFC U20 Asian Cup final rounds in 2006, and they need a win to keep their qualification hopes alive for the 2025 tournament in China.

India's head coach Ranjan Chaudhuri praised his team's performance against Iran and emphasized the importance of securing three points against Laos to achieve their goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024