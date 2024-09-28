India's Do-Or-Die Clash Against Hosts Laos in AFC U20 Qualifiers
Smarting from a heartbreaking loss to Iran, the Indian team faces hosts Laos in a must-win game in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers. India's history in the tournament and current standings make this match crucial for their chances of reaching the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2025.
In the aftermath of a heartbreaking loss to Iran, the Indian team is gearing up for a make-or-break match against hosts Laos in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers here on Sunday.
The stakes are high for India, which last competed in the AFC U20 Asian Cup final rounds in 2006, and they need a win to keep their qualification hopes alive for the 2025 tournament in China.
India's head coach Ranjan Chaudhuri praised his team's performance against Iran and emphasized the importance of securing three points against Laos to achieve their goal.
