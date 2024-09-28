Rising Tension: Guardiola and Arteta's Rivalry Intensifies

The camaraderie between Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is being tested as their Premier League rivalry heats up.

Recent comments and tactics employed by Arteta during a fierce 2-2 draw have led Guardiola to question the integrity of their relationship.

Although tensions are high on the field, Arteta insists that their personal bond remains strong and untroubled by their professional rivalry.

