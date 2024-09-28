Lotte Kopecky Triumphs in Thrilling Women's Road Race, Retains Title

Belgium's Lotte Kopecky successfully defended her women's road race title, holding off a formidable lead group in a dramatic finale on a rain-soaked Zurich course. The 154km race featured a tense battle among top contenders, culminating in a thrilling sprint finish where Kopecky emerged victorious.

An intense showdown saw American Chloe Dygert secure silver and Italian Elisa Longo-Borghini take bronze. This victory marks another high point in a dominant year for Kopecky, who has already won several prestigious races including the UAE Tour and Tour of Britain.

Kopecky dedicated her win to Swiss junior rider Muriel Furrer, who tragically passed away from injuries sustained in a crash. Expressing her condolences, Kopecky said, 'There's a kind of disbelief, but first of all I want to pay my condolences to the family of Muriel.'

(With inputs from agencies.)