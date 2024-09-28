Suryakumar Yadav Named India Captain for T20I Series Against Bangladesh

Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed as the captain of India's cricket team for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. This series will also see the return of express pacer Mayank Yadav, who has been sidelined since April 30 due to an injury sustained during IPL 2024.

The series is set to kick off on October 6 in Gwalior. Comprising a blend of seasoned and young talent, the India squad includes wicketkeepers Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma, as well as hard-hitting batsmen and versatile all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and Riyan Parag.

The full squad list is as follows: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Mayank Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)