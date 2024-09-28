Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav Named India Captain for T20I Series Against Bangladesh

Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed as India's captain for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. Mayank Yadav also returns to the team after recovering from an injury. The series will commence on October 6 in Gwalior, featuring notable players like Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 21:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed as the captain of India's cricket team for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. This series will also see the return of express pacer Mayank Yadav, who has been sidelined since April 30 due to an injury sustained during IPL 2024.

The series is set to kick off on October 6 in Gwalior. Comprising a blend of seasoned and young talent, the India squad includes wicketkeepers Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma, as well as hard-hitting batsmen and versatile all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and Riyan Parag.

The full squad list is as follows: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Mayank Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

