Left Menu

Eben Etzebeth Sets Springbok Record with 128th Cap

Eben Etzebeth celebrated his 128th cap for South Africa with a decisive 48-7 victory over Argentina, surpassing Victor Matfield's record. Known for his relentless physicality, Etzebeth has been vital to the team since Rassie Erasmus took over. He aims to continue contributing, with upcoming matches against Scotland, England, and Wales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nelspruit | Updated: 28-09-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 23:36 IST
Eben Etzebeth Sets Springbok Record with 128th Cap
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Eben Etzebeth marked a significant milestone in South African rugby, celebrating his 128th Springbok cap with a commanding 48-7 victory over Argentina. This achievement allowed him to surpass the previous record held by Victor Matfield, making the moment even more special as the ceremonial cap was presented to him by his former teammate.

Renowned for his physical prowess and unwavering commitment, the 32-year-old lock has been indispensable under coach Rassie Erasmus since 2018. Despite South Africa utilizing 49 players in this year's Rugby Championship, Etzebeth's value to the team remains unparalleled.

Expressing his gratitude towards his teammates, Etzebeth emphasized his continued passion for the game and pride in representing his country. As South Africa gears up for their autumn internationals against Scotland, England, and Wales, Etzebeth hopes to stay fit and be a key player for the Springboks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024