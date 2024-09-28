Eben Etzebeth Sets Springbok Record with 128th Cap

Eben Etzebeth marked a significant milestone in South African rugby, celebrating his 128th Springbok cap with a commanding 48-7 victory over Argentina. This achievement allowed him to surpass the previous record held by Victor Matfield, making the moment even more special as the ceremonial cap was presented to him by his former teammate.

Renowned for his physical prowess and unwavering commitment, the 32-year-old lock has been indispensable under coach Rassie Erasmus since 2018. Despite South Africa utilizing 49 players in this year's Rugby Championship, Etzebeth's value to the team remains unparalleled.

Expressing his gratitude towards his teammates, Etzebeth emphasized his continued passion for the game and pride in representing his country. As South Africa gears up for their autumn internationals against Scotland, England, and Wales, Etzebeth hopes to stay fit and be a key player for the Springboks.

(With inputs from agencies.)