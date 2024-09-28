Left Menu

Arjun Vajpai Aims to Conquer Mt. Shisha Pangma, Setting New Indian Milestone

Renowned Indian mountaineer Arjun Vajpai is preparing to climb Mt. Shisha Pangma, the 14th highest peak in the world. This climb would mark his eighth successful ascent of an 8,000-meter summit. Vajpai emphasizes the importance of mental toughness in overcoming such challenges and aims to be the first Indian to scale all 14 of these formidable peaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 23:43 IST
Arjun Vajpai Aims to Conquer Mt. Shisha Pangma, Setting New Indian Milestone
Indian mountaineer Arjun Vajpai (Arjun Vajpai/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arjun Vajpai, India's distinguished professional mountaineer, is gearing up to conquer Mt. Shisha Pangma, the world's 14th tallest peak within the eight-thousander category. Standing tall at 8,027 meters, this Tibetan Himalayan giant poses a formidable challenge. Vajpai has embarked on an astounding 16 expeditions and successfully scaled seven out of the 14 summits exceeding 8,000 meters.

With this endeavor, he aims to make history as the first Indian to summit eight of these towering giants. Vajpai underscores the crucial role of mental resilience and strength in such demanding climbs, noting that mental health is pivotal for triumph. 'When the body gives up, the mind takes over,' he remarks, advocating for mental well-being.

At 30, Vajpai has already set a Guinness World Record as the youngest to scale Mt. Everest and Mt. Lhotse. He aspires to climb all 14 of the world's 8,000-meter peaks, a feat fewer than 40 globally have achieved. His notable successful ascents include Mt. Everest, Mt. Lhotse, Mt. Makalu, Mt. Kanchenjunga, and Mt. Annapurna, among others. His current focus is on #Project8k.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024