Sports Highlights: Injuries, Victories, and Tournament Announcements

The Dallas Cowboys are facing more serious injury issues than initially anticipated. Coach Mike McCarthy reported that linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence might miss upcoming games, with Lawrence potentially heading to injured reserve.

FIFA announced that the 2025 Club World Cup final will take place in New Jersey, with 12 venues across the US hosting the expanded tournament from June 15 to July 13. Meanwhile, a dying wind disrupted the America's Cup challenger race, leaving Britain and Italy tied.

In Major League Baseball, the Minnesota Twins placed Jose Miranda on the injured list, and Indiana secured its best start in almost six decades. The United States reclaimed the lead in the Presidents Cup, and Mykel Williams of Georgia is a game-time decision against Alabama.

(With inputs from agencies.)