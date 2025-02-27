PFF's Constitutional Amendments: A Step Towards FIFA Lifting Ban
The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Congress has agreed to constitutional amendments aimed at lifting FIFA's suspension. This suspension was due to non-compliance with FIFA's governance requirements. The amendments could reinstate FIFA's development funds and revitalize Pakistan football's administrative structure.
The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Congress has approved pivotal amendments to its constitution, stirring potential optimism for the lifting of the current suspension by FIFA, the global governing body of football.
Saqib Baloch, a senior official from PFF, confirmed that Congress members reached consensus last Thursday, paving the way for these crucial constitutional changes to come into effect.
FIFA had previously suspended the PFF due to resistance from Congress members on making necessary amendments vital for fair governance in Pakistan's football sector. Consequently, the suspension led to the freezing of crucial grants and development funds by FIFA.
