Sepp Blatter Fights to Clear Name in FIFA Payment Controversy
Sepp Blatter, former FIFA president, is set to defend himself against allegations of corrupt payments to Michel Platini in an appeals hearing. In 2022, both were cleared by a Swiss court regarding a contested payment, which Swiss prosecutors are appealing. Blatter maintains his innocence, calling the appeal baseless.
Sepp Blatter, who led FIFA from 1998 to 2015, is preparing to defend his reputation once more in a legal battle involving financial dealings with Michel Platini.
The Swiss court previously acquitted Blatter and Platini in a case centered on a $2.24 million payment, a verdict now challenged by Swiss prosecutors.
"It's a witch hunt," said Blatter, asserting his innocence and expressing confidence that the upcoming appeals hearing will clear him of wrongdoing.
