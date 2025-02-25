Sepp Blatter Fights to Clear Name in FIFA Payment Controversy

Sepp Blatter, who led FIFA from 1998 to 2015, is preparing to defend his reputation once more in a legal battle involving financial dealings with Michel Platini.

The Swiss court previously acquitted Blatter and Platini in a case centered on a $2.24 million payment, a verdict now challenged by Swiss prosecutors.

"It's a witch hunt," said Blatter, asserting his innocence and expressing confidence that the upcoming appeals hearing will clear him of wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)