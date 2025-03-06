Sunil Chhetri comes out of retirement, to play in March FIFA Window

Left Menu

Legendary Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri has come out of retirement from international football following a discussion with head coach Manolo Marquez, who emphasised the need for the star player to make a comeback as India gears up for Asian Cup qualification.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 23:21 IST
Sunil Chhetri. (Photo- AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Legendary Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri has come out of retirement from international football following a discussion with head coach Manolo Marquez, who emphasised the need for the star player to make a comeback as India gears up for Asian Cup qualification. He has been included in the 26-member Indian senior men's squad for the March FIFA International Window.

The squad was announced by head coach Manolo Marquez on Thursday. The fourth-highest international goalscorer of all-time with 94 strikes to his credit, Chhetri had announced his retirement from the national team in June last year, but is now set to make a return in India's blue later this month. The Blue Tigers will play a friendly match against Maldives on March 19 in preparation for the opening match of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round against Bangladesh on March 25. Both matches will be played in Shillong, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

"The qualification for the Asian Cup is very crucial for us. Given the importance of the tournament and the matches ahead, I discussed with Sunil Chhetri about making a comeback to strengthen the National Team. He agreed, and so we have included him in the squad," Marquez said, India's 26-member squad for March 2025 FIFA International Window:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Vishal Kaith. Defenders: Asish Rai, Boris Singh Thangjam, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Brandon Fernandes, Brison Fernandes, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Suresh Singh Wangjam. Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary, Irfan Yadwad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh. (ANI)

