Sports Highlights: New Jersey to Host Club World Cup Final, Indiana's Historic Start, and More

This week's top sports highlights cover major events and updates across various sports. Notably, the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final will take place in New Jersey at the stadium shared by the NFL's New York Giants and Jets, with the tournament running from June 15 to July 13 in 12 U.S. stadiums.

In sailing, a dying Mediterranean wind forced officials to abandon the America's Cup challenger series race between Britain and Italy, keeping the score level. Meanwhile, Jose Miranda of the Minnesota Twins has been placed on the injured list, affecting their season plans.

Indiana University football team secured their best start since 1967 with a win over Maryland. Additionally, the U.S. team is on track to win their 10th consecutive Presidents Cup in golf, while the Orlando Pride soccer team remains unbeaten in 23 consecutive matches. In other sports news, the top-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner extended his quarterfinal streak in tennis, and Tyler Huntley is set to start as quarterback for the Miami Dolphins due to injuries in the team.

