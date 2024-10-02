Babar Azam Resigns As Pakistan's Cricket Captain Again, Mohammad Rizwan Likely Successor

Babar Azam has resigned as Pakistan's cricket captain for the second time, with Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace him in limited-overs formats later this month.

Babar announced his decision on X (formerly Twitter) around midnight on Wednesday, stating that he had informed the Pakistan Cricket Board and team management about his desire to step down last month.

The 29-year-old, who cited the significant workload as a key reason for his resignation, emphasized his desire to focus on his batting and personal growth. Babar's resignation follows Pakistan's disappointing performance in recent international tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)