Babar Azam Resigns As Pakistan's Cricket Captain Again, Mohammad Rizwan Likely Successor
Babar Azam has resigned as Pakistan's cricket captain for the second time, with Mohammad Rizwan expected to succeed him in limited-overs formats. Babar announced his decision to step down to focus on his batting and personal growth, citing the significant workload as a key reason for his resignation.
Babar Azam has resigned as Pakistan's cricket captain for the second time, with Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace him in limited-overs formats later this month.
Babar announced his decision on X (formerly Twitter) around midnight on Wednesday, stating that he had informed the Pakistan Cricket Board and team management about his desire to step down last month.
The 29-year-old, who cited the significant workload as a key reason for his resignation, emphasized his desire to focus on his batting and personal growth. Babar's resignation follows Pakistan's disappointing performance in recent international tournaments.
