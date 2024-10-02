Sabalenka's Streak: 15 Wins and Counting

Aryna Sabalenka, ranked second, extended her winning streak to a career-best 15 matches by defeating Madison Keys 6-4, 6-3 in the China Open quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Sabalenka's remarkable run began with a title at Cincinnati in August and included a victorious campaign at the U.S. Open. She also claimed the Australian Open title earlier this year. The streak sees her winning 30 of 31 sets, dropping only one set to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the U.S. Open's third round.

On Wednesday, Sabalenka showed dominance by breaking Keys in the first set's third game and maintaining control throughout the 65-minute match. She will face Karolina Muchova next. In other matches, Jannik Sinner plays Carlos Alcaraz in the men's final, while Gael Monfils advanced to the second round of the Shanghai Masters.

(With inputs from agencies.)