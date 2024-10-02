Zurich to Host 2025 Diamond League Finale; China to Kickstart Series

Left Menu

Zurich will host the 2025 Diamond League finale, with the season beginning in China. The 16th edition will feature 15 host cities across 14 countries and four continents, ending in Zurich in late August. The series will hand out over $9 million in prize money, a record amount.

02-10-2024
Zurich will stage the two-day season finale of the 2025 Diamond League in August, with the competition beginning in China, organisers announced on Wednesday. The provisional calendar for the 16th edition of track and field's premier meeting series features 15 host cities across 14 countries and four continents.

Xiamen will host the opening event on April 26, followed by Shanghai/Suzhou a week later. Subsequent meetings in Doha and Rabat are scheduled for May, with the first European event in Rome in June. The competition will then move through Oslo, Stockholm, and Paris before heading to the United States for the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon in July.

Monaco, London, Silesia, Lausanne, and Brussels will host meetings in July and August, before the culminating event in Zurich on August 27-28, the first final in the city since 2022, leading up to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. The 2025 Diamond League will distribute more than $9 million in prize money, setting a new record for the tournament.

