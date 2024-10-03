Messi Rejoins Argentina for Crucial World Cup Qualifiers

Lionel Messi is set to make his return to the national team as Argentina prepares to face Venezuela and Bolivia in critical South American World Cup qualifying matches.

The star player, aged 37, had been absent from recent games due to an ankle injury sustained during the Copa America final against Colombia, which Argentina won by a margin of 1-0.

Under the guidance of coach Lionel Scaloni, Argentina currently tops the qualifying table with 18 points, gearing up to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup. The squad for the upcoming matches includes a mix of seasoned and emerging talent across various positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)