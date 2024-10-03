Messi Rejoins Argentina for Crucial World Cup Qualifiers
Lionel Messi returns to Argentina's national soccer team for upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Venezuela and Bolivia. The 37-year-old had missed previous games due to an ankle injury. Argentina leads the qualification with 18 points, aiming for a spot in the 2026 World Cup.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 03-10-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 09:38 IST
Lionel Messi is set to make his return to the national team as Argentina prepares to face Venezuela and Bolivia in critical South American World Cup qualifying matches.
The star player, aged 37, had been absent from recent games due to an ankle injury sustained during the Copa America final against Colombia, which Argentina won by a margin of 1-0.
Under the guidance of coach Lionel Scaloni, Argentina currently tops the qualifying table with 18 points, gearing up to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup. The squad for the upcoming matches includes a mix of seasoned and emerging talent across various positions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bolivia on Edge as Morales' Supporters Clash with Counterprotesters
Rohitkumar Vadhwana Named India's Next Ambassador to Bolivia
India Appoints New Ambassadors to Albania, Congo, Bolivia, and Morocco
Spain Denies Involvement in Venezuelan Opposition Leader's Negotiations
Controversial Confession: Venezuelan Opposition Leader Claims Coercion