ICC Implements AI Tool for Safer Women's T20 World Cup Experience

The International Cricket Council has rolled out an innovative social media moderation tool at the Women's T20 World Cup, designed to curtail toxic content online and foster a more inclusive environment for both players and fans.

Set to commence in Sharjah and conclude in Dubai on October 20, the tournament will be the first to integrate this AI-powered tool developed alongside GoBubble, targeting hate speech and harassment on official and player social media accounts.

Finn Bradshaw, ICC's head of digital, emphasized their commitment to creating a positive atmosphere, noting the widespread acceptance among players, with more than 60 already opting in for social media protection services.

(With inputs from agencies.)