ICC Implements AI Tool for Safer Women's T20 World Cup Experience
The ICC has launched an AI social media tool for the Women's T20 World Cup to shield players and fans from toxic content. The tool aims to create a safer online space, enhance mental health, and encourage positivity among participants, with over 60 players already supporting the initiative.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The International Cricket Council has rolled out an innovative social media moderation tool at the Women's T20 World Cup, designed to curtail toxic content online and foster a more inclusive environment for both players and fans.
Set to commence in Sharjah and conclude in Dubai on October 20, the tournament will be the first to integrate this AI-powered tool developed alongside GoBubble, targeting hate speech and harassment on official and player social media accounts.
Finn Bradshaw, ICC's head of digital, emphasized their commitment to creating a positive atmosphere, noting the widespread acceptance among players, with more than 60 already opting in for social media protection services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
