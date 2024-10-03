Bengaluru FC Extends Unbeaten Streak with Draw Against Mumbai City FC
Bengaluru FC maintained their unbeaten run with a goalless draw against Mumbai City FC, securing the top spot in the ISL standings. Assistant coach Renedy Singh praised the team's determination in a challenging away game, emphasizing the importance of their defensive record and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's standout performances.
Bengaluru FC's unbeaten streak extended to four games following a goalless draw against Mumbai City FC in their latest Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Mumbai Football Arena. Assistant coach Renedy Singh expressed satisfaction with the solitary point gained, allowing Bengaluru FC to retain their top position in the league standings.
Speaking at the post-match press conference, Singh acknowledged the team's performance improvements in the latter half, despite a shaky start. He emphasized the significance of this away game point, especially considering Mumbai's stature as the defending champions, and the games played within a tight schedule.
Renedy also highlighted the team's impressive defensive record and credited goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's performances for their clean sheets. Although pleased with Sandhu's contributions, Singh encouraged the goalkeeper to strive for even better performances, underscoring his leadership role within the team.
