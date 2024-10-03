Left Menu

Rahul Bheke's Defensive Masterclass Fuels Bengaluru FC's Perfect ISL Start

Bengaluru FC's Rahul Bheke has been pivotal in securing four consecutive clean sheets in the Indian Super League. His leadership at the back has led the team to top the charts with ten points. Bheke's familiarity with defensive roles remains central to the Blues' early success in the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:53 IST
Rahul Bheke's Defensive Masterclass Fuels Bengaluru FC's Perfect ISL Start
Rahul Beke (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru FC defender Rahul Bheke has been instrumental in the team's flawless start to the current Indian Super League (ISL) season, where they've maintained four consecutive clean sheets. Bheke, in his second stint with the club, has emerged as a key figure, leading a robust defense and contributing to the team's early success.

In a standout performance against his former team, Mumbai City FC, Bheke proved his mettle once again at the Mumbai Football Arena. Despite a challenging match, the Blues managed to hold the Islanders to a goalless draw, a feat that elevated them to the top of the table with ten points from four matches.

Bheke acknowledged his team's determination as a catalyst for their strong defensive showing. "All the players are committed to defending the goal," Bheke remarked. "The switch from playing right-back to center-back suits me, and I strive for clean sheets." His leadership continues to underpin Bengaluru FC's defensive prowess, promising potential reminiscent of their 2018-19 triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024