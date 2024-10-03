Rahul Bheke's Defensive Masterclass Fuels Bengaluru FC's Perfect ISL Start

Bengaluru FC defender Rahul Bheke has been instrumental in the team's flawless start to the current Indian Super League (ISL) season, where they've maintained four consecutive clean sheets. Bheke, in his second stint with the club, has emerged as a key figure, leading a robust defense and contributing to the team's early success.

In a standout performance against his former team, Mumbai City FC, Bheke proved his mettle once again at the Mumbai Football Arena. Despite a challenging match, the Blues managed to hold the Islanders to a goalless draw, a feat that elevated them to the top of the table with ten points from four matches.

Bheke acknowledged his team's determination as a catalyst for their strong defensive showing. "All the players are committed to defending the goal," Bheke remarked. "The switch from playing right-back to center-back suits me, and I strive for clean sheets." His leadership continues to underpin Bengaluru FC's defensive prowess, promising potential reminiscent of their 2018-19 triumph.

