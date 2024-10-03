India's WPL Success: A Winning Formula for T20 World Cup

Amol Muzumdar, India's cricket head coach, has hailed the Women's Premier League (WPL) as a crucial component in strengthening the national team for the T20 World Cup campaign underway in the United Arab Emirates.

Muzumdar articulated at a pre-match press conference that the WPL has emerged as a powerful talent incubator for Indian cricket, on par with the nation's first-class cricket. The league has offered a platform for burgeoning players, several of whom are now representing India at the World Cup.

The coach also highlighted the collaborative efforts with the NCA, led by VVS Laxman, in fortifying the team and expanding the depth of talent available to the national side. They are focusing on enhancing versatile skills among players, specifically the sixth bowling option, to field a more flexible and dynamic team.

(With inputs from agencies.)