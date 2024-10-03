Left Menu

India's WPL Success: A Winning Formula for T20 World Cup

India's Women's Premier League (WPL) is praised by head coach Amol Muzumdar as a key factor in the national team's strength at the T20 World Cup. He highlights the WPL's role in building a robust squad, emphasizing its value alongside India's first-class cricket and training efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 03-10-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 23:18 IST
Amol Muzumdar, India's cricket head coach, has hailed the Women's Premier League (WPL) as a crucial component in strengthening the national team for the T20 World Cup campaign underway in the United Arab Emirates.

Muzumdar articulated at a pre-match press conference that the WPL has emerged as a powerful talent incubator for Indian cricket, on par with the nation's first-class cricket. The league has offered a platform for burgeoning players, several of whom are now representing India at the World Cup.

The coach also highlighted the collaborative efforts with the NCA, led by VVS Laxman, in fortifying the team and expanding the depth of talent available to the national side. They are focusing on enhancing versatile skills among players, specifically the sixth bowling option, to field a more flexible and dynamic team.

