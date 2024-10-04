Billie Jean King Cup Adopts New Eight-Team Format

The Billie Jean King Cup will transition to an eight-team event next year, echoing the Davis Cup format, according to the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Friday. The aim is to bring men's and women's international team competitions closer together.

For the 2025 qualifiers, seven group events will take place in April, each consisting of three teams playing in a round-robin format at a single location. The winners will join a host nation in the finals. Home-or-away ties will begin again from 2026.

The 2025 Davis Cup will see changes with the September stage moving to seven home-or-away ties over two days. This aims to streamline player schedules post-U.S. Open while maintaining competition intensity, noted ITF President David Haggerty, as both events align under the World Cup of Tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)