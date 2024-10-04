NFL's Strides in Preseason Concussion Reduction: A New Era in Player Safety

In an encouraging development, the National Football League announced a significant decrease in the number of concussions during its 2023 preseason—the lowest since tracking began in 2015.

Attributed to effective changes in rules and advancements in helmet safety, this year's data indicated 44 preseason concussions, marking a 24% reduction from the previous year and less than half the number recorded in 2017.

Additionally, the implementation of the Dynamic Kickoff rule contributed to a 32% decrease in return-related injuries, reflecting the NFL's ongoing commitment to player safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)