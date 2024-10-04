Sri Lanka Eyes 2026 World Cup Glory with Young and Experienced Squad

Sri Lanka is strategically building a formidable Twenty20 cricket team with a promising mix of young talents and seasoned players, targeting a home-soil victory in the 2026 World Cup. Former captain Dasun Shanaka remains optimistic about the squad's prospects, emphasizing the blend of fresh faces and veteran prowess emerging through the ranks.

Despite being replaced as captain by Wanindu Hasaranga due to earlier tournament setbacks, Shanaka is hopeful about the team's future. He names players like Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis as key contributors, while aspiring to climb up the batting order to make more impactful innings.

Shanaka acknowledges the positive influence of captain Dhananjaya de Silva and coach Sanath Jayasuriya, attributing them to recent improvements in the test team. With ambitions set on both the Twenty20 and longer formats, Shanaka dreams of leading Sri Lanka to a World Cup victory.

