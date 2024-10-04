India's Struggle Against Dominant Bowling Attack

In a recent cricket encounter, the Indian women's team faced significant challenges against a formidable bowling lineup, ultimately scoring 102 runs in just 19 overs.

Key performers included Rosemary Mair and Lea Tahuhu, who both delivered outstanding bowling performances, effectively dismantling India's batting order.

The match highlighted the prowess of the opposing bowlers and the struggles of the Indian team to mount a competitive score.

(With inputs from agencies.)