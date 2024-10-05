Left Menu

Paul Pogba's Suspension Dramatically Reduced

French soccer player Paul Pogba's doping suspension has been reduced from four years to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. He was initially suspended for testing positive for DHEA. Pogba, who plays for Juventus, denied any wrongdoing, claiming a prescribed supplement was the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 01:39 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 01:39 IST
Paul Pogba's doping suspension has been significantly reduced, offering relief to the French soccer star and his fans. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced the reduction from four years to 18 months, effective from September 11, 2023.

Pogba, a player for Italy's Juventus, was initially suspended after testing positive for DHEA, a banned substance. Despite the serious allegations, Pogba maintained his innocence, claiming he mistakenly ingested the compound through a prescribed nutritional supplement.

The tribunal confirmed detecting the banned substance but acknowledged Pogba's explanation. As he comes to terms with the reduced suspension as a strict liability offense, Pogba expressed gratitude to CAS judges for considering his case thoroughly.

