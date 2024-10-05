Paul Pogba's Suspension Dramatically Reduced

Paul Pogba's doping suspension has been significantly reduced, offering relief to the French soccer star and his fans. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced the reduction from four years to 18 months, effective from September 11, 2023.

Pogba, a player for Italy's Juventus, was initially suspended after testing positive for DHEA, a banned substance. Despite the serious allegations, Pogba maintained his innocence, claiming he mistakenly ingested the compound through a prescribed nutritional supplement.

The tribunal confirmed detecting the banned substance but acknowledged Pogba's explanation. As he comes to terms with the reduced suspension as a strict liability offense, Pogba expressed gratitude to CAS judges for considering his case thoroughly.

(With inputs from agencies.)