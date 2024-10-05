Harmanpreet Singh: Pivotal Role of HIL in Hockey Success

Harmanpreet Singh, captain of the national men's hockey team and ace drag-flicker, highlighted the transformative role the Hockey India League (HIL) played in shaping his accomplished career.

Since being named the Upcoming Player of the Tournament in the 2017 HIL, Singh has evolved into one of the top drag-flickers globally. He attributes much of his growth to the exposure and experience gained from playing alongside and against international players in the HIL.

With the HIL set to return after seven years, Singh is optimistic about its impact on both men's and women's hockey in India, with the upcoming season hosting a concurrent women's tournament. The anticipated player auction will take place from October 13-15 in New Delhi.

