England's Stokes Sidelined: Pope Leads Charge against Pakistan

England skipper Ben Stokes will sit out the opening test against Pakistan in Multan as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, the cricketer confirmed on Saturday. Batter Ollie Pope will helm England in the encounter slated to start on Monday.

Stokes expressed his disappointment to BBC Sport, stating, "I tried my hardest to get myself fit for this game, but I've decided to miss it as I am not game-ready." He detailed that despite progress in rehab, he is looking at upcoming matches and prioritizes his physical readiness.

Stokes took to solo training before batting in the nets on Saturday, ultimately opting out of the first test in the three-match series against Pakistan. England's lineup features debutant Durham seamer Brydon Carse, with spinner Jack Leach and opener Zak Crawley marking their return.

(With inputs from agencies.)