Left Menu

England's Stokes Sidelined: Pope Leads Charge against Pakistan

England captain Ben Stokes will miss the first test match against Pakistan due to a hamstring injury. Ollie Pope will lead the team in his absence. Stokes is focused on recovery, aiming to be fit for the second test. England's lineup includes debutant Brydon Carse and returning Jack Leach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 14:49 IST
England's Stokes Sidelined: Pope Leads Charge against Pakistan
Stokes

England skipper Ben Stokes will sit out the opening test against Pakistan in Multan as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, the cricketer confirmed on Saturday. Batter Ollie Pope will helm England in the encounter slated to start on Monday.

Stokes expressed his disappointment to BBC Sport, stating, "I tried my hardest to get myself fit for this game, but I've decided to miss it as I am not game-ready." He detailed that despite progress in rehab, he is looking at upcoming matches and prioritizes his physical readiness.

Stokes took to solo training before batting in the nets on Saturday, ultimately opting out of the first test in the three-match series against Pakistan. England's lineup features debutant Durham seamer Brydon Carse, with spinner Jack Leach and opener Zak Crawley marking their return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024