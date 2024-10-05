Coco Gauff's Electrifying Rally to China Open Final

Coco Gauff's determination was on full display during the China Open as she fought back from a set down against Paula Badosa to claim victory in their semifinal match on Saturday. Gauff, who is known for her tenacity, will now compete for her second WTA-1000 title, showcasing her exceptional skill and mental fortitude.

On the men's side, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner maintained their momentum from the recent China Open final to advance at the Shanghai Masters, both achieving decisive wins in their opening matches. Alcaraz, celebrating a 10th consecutive win, displayed dominance in his match, setting up a third-round meeting with Wu Yibing.

Sinner, meanwhile, earned his 250th career win, playing with precision and strength despite ongoing challenges. The tournament continues to deliver excitement as players compete fiercely for titles and rankings.

