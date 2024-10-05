PR Sreejesh's New Goal: Coaching Next-Gen Hockey Stars

Indian hockey legend PR Sreejesh has set the bar high for those following in his footsteps, but he remains confident that new talents will rise to meet the challenge. At 36, Sreejesh retired after helping the national team secure a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics this August under head coach Craig Fulton.

Despite his departure leaving a significant gap in Indian hockey's goalkeeping ranks, Sreejesh assured reporters there will be someone to fill it, drawing parallels with the transition from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli in Indian cricket. Sreejesh, now coaching the national U-21 team, hopes to eventually train the senior team.

Asked about the ideal coaching setup for the U-21 team, he mentioned involving experienced players like Birendra Lakra and SV Sunil. With the revival of the Hockey India League, Sreejesh sees it as a vital platform for young talents to gain exposure and opportunities to shine. Taking a directorial role with the Delhi HIL franchise, he will mentor and guide young players.

