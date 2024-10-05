Australia Overcomes Early Setbacks to Defeat Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup Opener

In an intense showdown at the women's T20 World Cup, Australia managed to defeat Sri Lanka by six wickets, overcoming early setbacks in their opening match on Saturday. Fast bowler Megan Schutt's formidable performance played a pivotal role, restricting Sri Lanka to a low score.

Chasing a modest target of 94, Australia found themselves in a precarious position at 35/3 by the end of the power play, having lost key players Alyssa Healy, Georgia Wareham, and Ellyse Perry. However, Beth Mooney's undefeated 43 alongside Ashleigh Gardner's vital 12 runs steered the team to victory with 34 balls to spare.

Sri Lanka, opting to bat first, struggled to build momentum and managed only 93 for 7, with Nilakshika Silva remaining unbeaten on 29. Schutt tied with South Africa's Shabnim Ismail's World Cup wicket record by picking up three wickets for 12 runs. Despite bowling 13 extras, including five no-balls, the Australians secured the win, delivering Sri Lanka their second defeat in the tournament. Australia concluded at 94 for 4 in 14.2 overs.

