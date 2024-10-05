Left Menu

England Spins to Victory in T20 World Cup Opener

England's spin-heavy attack secured a narrow 21-run win over Bangladesh in their Women's T20 World Cup opener. A strong opening stand and disciplined bowling helped England defend a modest total of 118, as Bangladesh struggled to form partnerships on a tricky pitch, finishing on 97/7.

05-10-2024
England's women's cricket team kicked off their T20 World Cup campaign with a tense 21-run win against Bangladesh, thanks to a potent spin attack. In a low-scoring match, played on a sluggish track, England capitalized on an early 48-run partnership between Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Despite a promising start by England, the Bangladeshi spinners curtailed their run-making, restricting England to 118/7. Bangladesh, on their part, struggled to build a strong reply, falling short at 97/7. Sobhana Mostary's innings of 44 was the only significant resistance against England's bowling lineup.

England's bowlers, led by Linsey Smith and Charlie Dean, ensured the team maintained control throughout the game, showcasing their prowess on a track favorable to spinners. The victory marks a crucial opening win for England in the group league stage.

