Alisson's Injury Shifts Brazil's Goalpost Plans
Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson will miss Brazil's World Cup qualifiers due to an injury. Brazil's FA has called up Palmeiras' Weverton as a replacement. Coach Dorival Jr also replaced Juventus' Bremer with PSG's Beraldo after an ACL injury. Brazil sits fifth in the qualifiers with 10 points.
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has been ruled out of Brazil's next two World Cup qualifying matches due to an injury sustained during Liverpool's 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace, as confirmed by the Brazilian FA (CBF).
Palmeiras' Weverton steps in as his replacement as Brazil takes on Chile in Santiago on October 10 before hosting Peru in Brasilia on October 15. Dorival Jr, Brazil's head coach, earlier had to replace Juventus' Bremer with Paris St-Germain's Lucas Beraldo after Bremer suffered an ACL injury.
Brazil currently ranks fifth in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers with 10 points from eight matches, with the top six teams earning direct qualification.
(With inputs from agencies.)
