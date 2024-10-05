Left Menu

Alisson's Injury Shifts Brazil's Goalpost Plans

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson will miss Brazil's World Cup qualifiers due to an injury. Brazil's FA has called up Palmeiras' Weverton as a replacement. Coach Dorival Jr also replaced Juventus' Bremer with PSG's Beraldo after an ACL injury. Brazil sits fifth in the qualifiers with 10 points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 22:44 IST
Alisson's Injury Shifts Brazil's Goalpost Plans
Alisson

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has been ruled out of Brazil's next two World Cup qualifying matches due to an injury sustained during Liverpool's 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace, as confirmed by the Brazilian FA (CBF).

Palmeiras' Weverton steps in as his replacement as Brazil takes on Chile in Santiago on October 10 before hosting Peru in Brasilia on October 15. Dorival Jr, Brazil's head coach, earlier had to replace Juventus' Bremer with Paris St-Germain's Lucas Beraldo after Bremer suffered an ACL injury.

Brazil currently ranks fifth in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers with 10 points from eight matches, with the top six teams earning direct qualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024