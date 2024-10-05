Liverpool Suffers Setback as Alisson Faces Weeks on Sidelines

Liverpool's hopes were dashed as star goalkeeper Alisson Becker suffered a hamstring injury during a Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.

The injury, occurring in the second half at Selhurst Park, forced Alisson to leave the field in the 79th minute, prompting concerns for his availability.

Manager Arne Slot confirmed that Alisson is expected to miss key fixtures, including Brazil's World Cup qualifiers. Additionally, Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister faces uncertain participation due to a groin issue.

