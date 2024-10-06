Left Menu

Rashid Khan Shines at Weather-Delayed Mercuries Taiwan Masters

Rashid Khan, a two-time Asian Tour victor, performed impressively at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters, scoring a four-under 68 after delays caused by weather. He currently shares the T-4 position. Other notable players in varying positions include S Chikkarangappa, SSP Chawrasia, and Trevor Simsby, who shares the lead at 67.

Updated: 06-10-2024 09:14 IST
Rashid Khan, renowned for twice winning the Asian Tour, displayed exceptional skill at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters by carding a four-under 68. His performance comes after a two-day delay due to inclement weather, positioning him tied at fourth place.

S Chikkarangappa with a score of 69 is presently tied at ninth, while SSP Chawrasia and Karandeep Kochhar both scored 70, sharing the 17th spot. Varun Chopra, Yuvraj Sandhu, and Gaganjeet Bhullar have varied standings with scores of 71, 72, and 73, respectively.

Ajeetesh Sandhu found himself at T-116 following his round of 79. Meanwhile, Trevor Simsby from the US, South Africa's Jaco Ahlers, and Chonlatit Chuenboonngam of Thailand lead the tournament, each carding an impressive 67.

(With inputs from agencies.)

