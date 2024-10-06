Left Menu

Bagnaia Triumphs at Motegi: A Historic Italian Win in MotoGP

Francesco Bagnaia secured a significant victory at the Japanese Grand Prix, narrowing the points gap to world championship rival Jorge Martin. This marked his eighth win of the season and a historic 900th Italian win in MotoGP. Despite challenges, Bagnaia managed the race adeptly under Martin's pressure.

Updated: 06-10-2024 11:56 IST
Francesco Bagnaia

Twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia won the Japanese Grand Prix in Motegi on Sunday, marking a weekend double victory. This crucial win narrows his points gap with championship rival Jorge Martin to just 10 points.

Ducati's Bagnaia, who showcased dominance throughout practice, clinched the first position from the second place after an impressive battle. Martin, despite starting from the fourth row due to a crash in qualifying, secured the second place in a commendable comeback.

This victory marks a milestone as the 900th win for an Italian in MotoGP history. With four races remaining, the championship remains fiercely contested, highlighting the intense rivalry between Bagnaia and Martin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

