Pakistan Gears Up with Revamped Lineup for Multan Test Showdown Against England

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced its lineup for the opening Test against England in Multan, showcasing a blend of strategic selections and comebacks. Leading this lineup is Shaheen Shah Afridi, who reclaims his spot to spearhead a three-pronged seam attack alongside Naseem Shah and Aamir Jamal. Both Shaheen and Naseem make their comeback to the playing XI after sidelining the second Test against Bangladesh. Aamir Jamal's return to the squad is noteworthy, having missed the Bangladesh series due to fitness clearance issues, he now stands ready to make an impact.

Jamal's inclusion holds special significance, given his impressive debut Test series nearly a year prior, where he clinched 18 wickets across three Tests against Australia, ranking as the second-highest wicket-taker behind Australia's Pat Cummins. Additionally, he demonstrated his batting potential by scoring a sturdy 82 runs from the No.9 slot in the third Test in Sydney. In light of these strategic shifts, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, and Mir Hamza have been omitted. Despite Shahzad's standout performance in the second Test against Bangladesh, where he captured 6-90 and rattled the visitors early on, the team has decided to prioritize its revamped lineup.

As highlighted by Wisden, Spinner Abrar Ahmed secures his place in the XI, with the top seven batters remaining unchanged from their last outing. On the opposite camp, England disclosed their playing XI ahead of schedule, confirming the absence of their captain Ben Stokes, who is sidelined by a hamstring injury. The series will feature the first two Tests in Multan, while the final Test is earmarked for Rawalpindi.

Pakistan currently resides in the eighth position on the World Test Championship standings, with England sitting in fourth. The announced playing XI for Pakistan's first Test against England includes: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)