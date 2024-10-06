India Triumphs Over Pakistan in a Thrilling Women's T20 World Cup Clash

In a gripping encounter at the Women's T20 World Cup, India's women's cricket team emerged victorious over Pakistan. The match, held on Sunday, saw India dominate with an efficient bowling performance.

Pakistan's batting lineup crumbled under the pressure from India's bowlers. Arundhati Reddy took three opposing wickets, while Shreyanka Patil claimed two critical dismissals. Despite some resistance from Nida Dar, who managed 28 runs, Pakistan concluded their innings at a total of 105 runs for eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

India's aggressive approach on the field highlighted their prowess and strategic execution, ensuring a commendable outcome in this high-stakes match against their traditional rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)