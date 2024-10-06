Basit Ali Critiques Pakistan's Bold Batting Strategy Against England

In a bold move, Pakistan has opted for a robust batting lineup for their opening Test against England in Multan, a strategy drawing criticism from former cricketer Basit Ali. With the customary announcement of playing XIs observed, the selection highlights Pakistan's focus on batting depth.

Observing the change, Basit Ali suggests the strategy hints at uncertainties within the main batting order. The inclusion of Salman Ali Agha and Aamer Jamal, known for batting prowess at the lower tiers, indicates an added layer of security against historical pitfalls witnessed in previous series, such as their defeat against Bangladesh.

As England gears up with two spinners, Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir, along with Joe Root as a backup, Ali foresees the critical role of Pakistani bowlers if England decides to bat first. The cricketer emphasized the need for efficiency within 70 overs and pointed out potential struggles for Pakistan's pace trio, should Abrar Ahmed fall short in wicket-taking duties.

