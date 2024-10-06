Left Menu

Basit Ali Critiques Pakistan's Bold Batting Strategy Against England

Former cricketer Basit Ali questions Pakistan's playing XI for their opening Test against England, noting excessive batting depth and potential overreliance on lower-order batsmen. As Pakistan and England reveal their lineups, Ali anticipates challenges for Pakistan's bowlers against England's spin-heavy attack and emphasizes the importance of strategic bowling decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 20:09 IST
Basit Ali Critiques Pakistan's Bold Batting Strategy Against England
Team Pakistan (Photo: Pakistan Cricket/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, Pakistan has opted for a robust batting lineup for their opening Test against England in Multan, a strategy drawing criticism from former cricketer Basit Ali. With the customary announcement of playing XIs observed, the selection highlights Pakistan's focus on batting depth.

Observing the change, Basit Ali suggests the strategy hints at uncertainties within the main batting order. The inclusion of Salman Ali Agha and Aamer Jamal, known for batting prowess at the lower tiers, indicates an added layer of security against historical pitfalls witnessed in previous series, such as their defeat against Bangladesh.

As England gears up with two spinners, Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir, along with Joe Root as a backup, Ali foresees the critical role of Pakistani bowlers if England decides to bat first. The cricketer emphasized the need for efficiency within 70 overs and pointed out potential struggles for Pakistan's pace trio, should Abrar Ahmed fall short in wicket-taking duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

