Brazil's World Cup Hopes Dashed as Vinicius Jr Misses Crucial Qualifiers

Brazil's hopes of securing a spot in the upcoming World Cup face a setback as forward Vinicius Jr will not play in the qualifiers against Chile and Peru due to a neck injury. The Brazilian FA (CBF) confirmed this change on Sunday.

Vinicius suffered the injury during Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Villarreal, and his absence marks the fourth replacement in the Brazil squad. In response, coach Dorival Jr has called up Fulham's Andreas Pereira as his substitute, adding to the mounting challenges he faces.

Brazil, positioned fifth in the CONMEBOL standings with 10 points after eight matches, now battles to keep their World Cup dreams alive. As further replacements are made for injured players, the squad is gearing up for critical matches against Chile in Santiago and Peru in Brasilia.

