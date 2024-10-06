Left Menu

Brazil's World Cup Hopes Dashed as Vinicius Jr Misses Crucial Qualifiers

Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr will sit out the World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru due to a neck injury incurred during Real Madrid’s win over Villarreal. With Vinicius out, Fulham’s Andreas Pereira joins the squad as Brazil, currently fifth in the standings, faces crucial matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 20:48 IST
Brazil's World Cup Hopes Dashed as Vinicius Jr Misses Crucial Qualifiers
Vinicius Jr

Brazil's hopes of securing a spot in the upcoming World Cup face a setback as forward Vinicius Jr will not play in the qualifiers against Chile and Peru due to a neck injury. The Brazilian FA (CBF) confirmed this change on Sunday.

Vinicius suffered the injury during Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Villarreal, and his absence marks the fourth replacement in the Brazil squad. In response, coach Dorival Jr has called up Fulham's Andreas Pereira as his substitute, adding to the mounting challenges he faces.

Brazil, positioned fifth in the CONMEBOL standings with 10 points after eight matches, now battles to keep their World Cup dreams alive. As further replacements are made for injured players, the squad is gearing up for critical matches against Chile in Santiago and Peru in Brasilia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024