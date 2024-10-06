American Gambits Triumph: Nakamura's Triumph, Ganges' Struggle

The American Gambits achieved a crucial victory over the Ganges Grandmasters in the opening round of day four of the Global Chess League on Sunday. Spearheading this victory were Hikaru Nakamura and Elisabeth Paehtz. With four losses in five matches, Viswanathan Anand's team is now facing significant pressure.

Despite only one victory out of three matches, the Gambits were at the bottom of the standings before this win. Right above them, in fifth place, were the Ganges Grandmasters, who had similarly secured only one victory in four matches. The coin toss determined that the Gambits would play with the white pieces.

On the Icon board, world number two and celebrated chess streamer Hikaru Nakamura caught former World Champion and Ganges leader Vishy Anand off guard with an unanticipated opening. While Anand, playing Black, quickly regained balance, the game remained tense. As the clock wound down, Anand made a risky choice by sacrificing his queen for a rook and bishop to try and establish a 'fortress.' Under intensifying time pressure, Nakamura emerged victorious. After the match, Nakamura commented, 'My focus was just on this match because whoever lost would be out of contention to win the event.' On the women's board, Ganges' Nurgyul Salimova aggressively targeted Elisabeth Paehtz's king. Nonetheless, the German defended astutely, seizing a crucial match victory for the Gambits.

On the second Icon board, Parham Maghsoodloo managed a draw against Wei Yi through a rapid series of moves leading to a threefold repetition. Other boards saw games between Bibisara Assaubayeva and Vaishali R, Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Arjun Erigaisi, as well as Jonas Bjerre and Volodar Murzin, all ending in draws. Ultimately, the American Gambits won with a decisive 10-4 score, marking a significant win for Hikaru Nakamura's team with two victories out of four matches.

The Ganges Grandmasters, with four defeats in their last five matches, are in dire straits and must find a way to halt their slide. The day's events concluded with three additional matches played. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)