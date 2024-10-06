Left Menu

Sourav Ganguly Honours Durga Puja: Celebrating Legacy and Triumph

Sourav Ganguly, former Indian cricket captain, visited a Durga Puja pandal in Howrah, drawing crowds eager to see the iconic leader celebrated for his cricket achievements, including India’s first day-night Test match. Durga Puja marks the triumph of good over evil, akin to Ganguly's victorious cricket legacy.

Sourav Ganguly at a Durga Puja pandal in Howrah. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly made a notable appearance at a Durga Puja pandal in Howrah on Sunday. The event attracted numerous devotees eager for a glimpse of the renowned cricketer, celebrated for his influential leadership on the field.

Durga Puja, revered as Durgotsava, is a significant Hindu festival venerating Goddess Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasura. The festival spans ten days, culminating in vigorous celebrations over the last four days: Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Vijayadashami.

Ganguly, affectionately known as 'Dada,' first caught the cricketing world's attention with a century on his Test debut at Lord's in 1996. As India's captain from 2000, he guided the team through major victories, including the 2001 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia and pioneering India's first day-night Test match in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

