Mystery Spinner Varun Chakravarthy's Triumphant India Return

Varun Chakravarthy, a mystery spinner, has made a successful comeback to the Indian cricket team. Emphasizing over-spin, he took three crucial wickets against Bangladesh. His shift from side-spin to over-spin took two years to perfect in IPL and domestic circuits. Varun's return marks a significant milestone in his career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 07-10-2024 09:36 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 09:36 IST
Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy is basking in the success of his new bowling technique, focusing on over-spin rather than side-spin, as he marks his triumphant return to the Indian cricket team.

After a challenging debut during the 2021 T20 World Cup, Chakravarthy showcased his refined skills by taking three key wickets against Bangladesh in the series opener. His transformation, inspired by players like Nathan Lyon known for using over-spin to achieve sharp bounce and turn, is evident in his impressive performance.

Chakravarthy's perseverance through domestic platforms like the TNPL and IPL, as well as personal challenges, has led to this moment. Despite initial setbacks, his determination and technical improvements have propelled him back into the national team, earning him a significant victory and a sense of rebirth in his cricketing journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

