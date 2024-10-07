Left Menu

Socceroos Embrace Popovic's Winning Mentality After Arnold's Departure

Australian football players express mixed feelings over Graham Arnold's departure as coach but remain optimistic under Tony Popovic. Despite Arnold's resignation after poor World Cup qualifying results, Popovic brings a winning mentality and experience from his Asian Champions League success to guide the Socceroos forward.

  • Country:
  • Australia

The departure of Graham Arnold as coach left Australia's football players somber, but there's cautious optimism with Tony Popovic stepping in, according to winger Craig Goodwin. Arnold resigned amid disappointing results early in the World Cup qualifying phase, prompting Popovic's appointment ahead of a crucial match against China.

Goodwin, speaking to reporters in Adelaide, acknowledged Arnold's significant contributions, including leading Australia to its best World Cup finish in Qatar two years prior. Despite the unexpected coaching change, players must quickly redirect their focus toward succeeding in the vital ongoing qualification matches.

Popovic inherits a challenging scenario with the team currently fifth in Group C after recent setbacks against Bahrain and Indonesia. Despite a tight schedule, Goodwin remains hopeful about Popovic's impact, citing his previous triumph in the Asian Champions League as testament to his winning mentality, which could galvanize the team's performance moving forward.

