Masood and Shafique Shine in Opening Test Against England

Pakistan's Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique formed an impressive partnership on the first day of the Test against England in Multan. Masood notched an unbeaten 61, while Shafique reached 53. Despite losing an early wicket, their partnership steered Pakistan to 122 for one at lunch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 12:48 IST
Shan Masood

On the opening day of the Test match in Multan, Pakistan captain Shan Masood and opener Abdullah Shafique formed a formidable 114-run partnership, powering the hosts to a strong 122 for one by lunchtime against England.

Despite losing Saim Ayub to an early dismissal by England's Gus Atkinson, Pakistan's innings gained stability as Masood, with his impressive 61 not out, and 53 from Shafique, challenged the visitors' bowling attack.

Masood survived an initial LBW scare against Brydon Carse after a successful review. Meanwhile, a potential run out chance missed by stand-in captain Ollie Pope allowed Shafique to continue his innings, highlighting the resilience and skill of the Pakistani side on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

