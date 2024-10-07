Masood and Shafique Shine in Opening Test Against England

On the opening day of the Test match in Multan, Pakistan captain Shan Masood and opener Abdullah Shafique formed a formidable 114-run partnership, powering the hosts to a strong 122 for one by lunchtime against England.

Despite losing Saim Ayub to an early dismissal by England's Gus Atkinson, Pakistan's innings gained stability as Masood, with his impressive 61 not out, and 53 from Shafique, challenged the visitors' bowling attack.

Masood survived an initial LBW scare against Brydon Carse after a successful review. Meanwhile, a potential run out chance missed by stand-in captain Ollie Pope allowed Shafique to continue his innings, highlighting the resilience and skill of the Pakistani side on the field.

