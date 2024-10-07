Historic Profit-Sharing Deal for Lions' Australian Tour

The British & Irish Lions unveiled a groundbreaking financial model on Monday, promising players a share of profits for their upcoming tour in Australia. This marks a shift towards more inclusive planning, set to involve players significantly in scheduling and logistical preparations, according to a team statement.

English player Jamie George praised the deal, emphasizing the importance of players' input in shaping the team's future. Echoing this sentiment, Ireland's Peter O'Mahony expressed satisfaction with the commitment to equitable benefit-sharing from each tour's success.

During the previous tour in South Africa in 2021, players earned approximately 45,000 pounds. Lions CEO Ben Calveley highlighted the vital role of player unions in reaching this new agreement, with Simon Keogh from Rugby Players Ireland acknowledging the strong collaboration among rugby stakeholders.

