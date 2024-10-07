Left Menu

Historic Profit-Sharing Deal for Lions' Australian Tour

The British & Irish Lions have announced a new profit-sharing financial model for their 2025 tour of Australia. This arrangement includes sharing profits with players and enhancing their involvement in scheduling and preparations. The deal is seen as a significant step in player collaboration within the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:48 IST
Historic Profit-Sharing Deal for Lions' Australian Tour

The British & Irish Lions unveiled a groundbreaking financial model on Monday, promising players a share of profits for their upcoming tour in Australia. This marks a shift towards more inclusive planning, set to involve players significantly in scheduling and logistical preparations, according to a team statement.

English player Jamie George praised the deal, emphasizing the importance of players' input in shaping the team's future. Echoing this sentiment, Ireland's Peter O'Mahony expressed satisfaction with the commitment to equitable benefit-sharing from each tour's success.

During the previous tour in South Africa in 2021, players earned approximately 45,000 pounds. Lions CEO Ben Calveley highlighted the vital role of player unions in reaching this new agreement, with Simon Keogh from Rugby Players Ireland acknowledging the strong collaboration among rugby stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024