Naomi Osaka Withdraws from Japan Open Amid Back Injury Concerns
Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner, has withdrawn from the Japan Open citing a back injury. The injury had already caused her to exit the China Open. Osaka's next scheduled appearance is in the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo later in October.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:00 IST
Naomi Osaka, the former world number one tennis player, has pulled out of the Japan Open due to a persistent back injury.
The injury previously forced her retirement during the China Open last week in Beijing.
Osaka plans to compete in the Pan Pacific Open Tennis Tournament in Tokyo later this October.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan issues a tsunami advisory for remote islands south of Tokyo after a strong earthquake, reports AP.
Sabalenka Eyes World Number One Spot Again at China Open
Raducanu Withdraws from China Open Due to Foot Injury
Coco Gauff Refines Serve with New Coaching Addition Ahead of China Open
Jannik Sinner's Streak Continues at China Open Amid Tennis Thrills