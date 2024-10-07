Left Menu

Naomi Osaka Withdraws from Japan Open Amid Back Injury Concerns

Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner, has withdrawn from the Japan Open citing a back injury. The injury had already caused her to exit the China Open. Osaka's next scheduled appearance is in the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo later in October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:00 IST
Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka, the former world number one tennis player, has pulled out of the Japan Open due to a persistent back injury.

The injury previously forced her retirement during the China Open last week in Beijing.

Osaka plans to compete in the Pan Pacific Open Tennis Tournament in Tokyo later this October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

