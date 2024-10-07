Lorenzo Lucca: Italy's New Hope Ahead of Nations League Matches
Italy's coach, Luciano Spalletti, has drafted Udinese forward Lorenzo Lucca to replace the injured Moise Kean for the Nations League games. Kean has returned to Fiorentina due to back pain. Lucca, who missed previous call-ups because of injury, has been in good form this season.
Updated: 07-10-2024 18:52 IST
In a strategic move, Italy's national soccer coach Luciano Spalletti has enlisted Udinese's Lorenzo Lucca to step in for Moise Kean, who is sidelined with a back injury, ahead of the Nations League matches.
The Italian soccer federation announced Monday that Kean has left the national training camp to return to Fiorentina for treatment after playing fully in his team's recent victory over AC Milan.
Lucca, who was previously unable to play due to injury, now joins Italy's squad in strong form, having scored five times in his last nine matches as they prepare to face Belgium and Israel.
