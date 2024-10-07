Lorenzo Lucca: Italy's New Hope Ahead of Nations League Matches

In a strategic move, Italy's national soccer coach Luciano Spalletti has enlisted Udinese's Lorenzo Lucca to step in for Moise Kean, who is sidelined with a back injury, ahead of the Nations League matches.

The Italian soccer federation announced Monday that Kean has left the national training camp to return to Fiorentina for treatment after playing fully in his team's recent victory over AC Milan.

Lucca, who was previously unable to play due to injury, now joins Italy's squad in strong form, having scored five times in his last nine matches as they prepare to face Belgium and Israel.

