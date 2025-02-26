Germany's Dallmann Dominates in Nations League Victory

Germany's Linda Dallmann made a significant impact as a substitute, scoring a goal and setting up another to lead her team to a 4-1 victory against Austria. This win propels Germany to the top of Nations League A Group 1, although their lead is tentative.

The team initially trailed after conceding an early goal but rallied back with Laura Freigang's equalizer before the halftime whistle. Dallmann's entry at halftime spurred a revitalized German side, ultimately securing a decisive win with contributions from Giovanna Hoffmann and Vivien Endemann.

Simultaneously, Denmark clinched a 3-1 win over Italy, joining Sweden and Italy at the top of Group 4. Sweden's encounter with Wales is set to further shape the group dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)