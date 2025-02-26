Linda Dallmann Leads German Victory in Women's Nations League

In an electrifying display, Germany's Linda Dallmann made a decisive impact as a substitute, contributing a goal and an assist in her team's commanding 4-1 victory over Austria in the Women's Nations League. This win propels Germany to the top of Group A1 standings.

The German side, after an initial draw with the Netherlands, overcame a shaky start against Austria with early goal contributions from Laura Freigang. Dallmann's entrance in the second half proved pivotal, as she scored and set up Giovanna Hoffmann for another goal before Vivien Endemann sealed the match.

Elsewhere in the league, Norway clinched a dramatic 2-1 win against Switzerland, while Slovenia shocked with a 4-0 victory over Ireland, leading their group. Sweden and Denmark also secured points, positioning themselves strongly in their respective groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)