Linda Dallmann Leads German Victory in Women's Nations League

Linda Dallmann inspired Germany to a 4-1 victory over Austria in the Women's Nations League, scoring and assisting off the bench. With this win, Germany leads Group A1, tied on points with the Netherlands who secured a comeback win against Scotland. Norway and Slovenia also had key triumphs in their groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 03:22 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 03:22 IST
In an electrifying display, Germany's Linda Dallmann made a decisive impact as a substitute, contributing a goal and an assist in her team's commanding 4-1 victory over Austria in the Women's Nations League. This win propels Germany to the top of Group A1 standings.

The German side, after an initial draw with the Netherlands, overcame a shaky start against Austria with early goal contributions from Laura Freigang. Dallmann's entrance in the second half proved pivotal, as she scored and set up Giovanna Hoffmann for another goal before Vivien Endemann sealed the match.

Elsewhere in the league, Norway clinched a dramatic 2-1 win against Switzerland, while Slovenia shocked with a 4-0 victory over Ireland, leading their group. Sweden and Denmark also secured points, positioning themselves strongly in their respective groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

